ETV Bharat / business

Adani Ports And Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) To Launch Dedicated Empty Container Yard At Mundra Port

New Delhi: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) on Friday said it will start dedicated empty container yard operations at its Mundra Port and SEZ. The company, in a statement, said the dedicated empty container yard will streamline container handling and improve service for shipping lines and customers.

It added that the initiative will strengthen Mundra's role as a key gateway for India's international trade and support the vision of Viksit Bharat. According to the statement, on-site operations will strengthen safety, security and regulatory compliance, and faster turnaround and better use of infrastructure will help optimise logistics costs.

"APSEZ is launching a dedicated Empty Container Yard (ECY) with integrated warehousing at Mundra, offering end-to-end services across the empty container lifecycle, including storage, maintenance, inspection, and seamless movement to exporters and CFSs," it said.

APSEZ, India's largest integrated transport operator, commands a 45.5 per cent share of India's container market as of FY26. Within this, Mundra Port alone handles nearly 35 per cent of the country's container trade, making it India's largest container-handling port.