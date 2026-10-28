ETV Bharat / business

APSEZ Q2 Net Profit Rises 18 Pc To Rs 3,682.44 Cr On Higher Revenues

New Delhi: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Wednesday reported an 18 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,682.44 crore for the quarter ended September 2026, driven by higher revenues from operations.

The consolidated net profit of the company stood at Rs 3,120.20 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the company said in a regulatory filing. The company's total income in the July-September 2026-27 period increased to Rs 11,609.77 crore, from Rs 10,004.06 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Total expenses in the period under review also increased to Rs 7,252.7 crore, from Rs 6,103.59 crore in the year-ago quarter.

India's largest private port operator, in a statement, said its EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) increased 23 per cent in the July-September quarter of 2026-27 to Rs 6,807 crore, driven by growth across all businesses.

APSEZ said that, based on strong H1 performance, the company has raised its FY27 revenue guidance by Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 44,000-Rs 46,000 crore and EBITDA guidance up by Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 26,000-Rs 27,000 crore.

The company said it raised capex guidance by Rs 3,000 crore to Rs 15,000-Rs 17,000 crore as APSEZ advances towards its 2031 ambition goals. APSEZ said its domestic ports revenue increased 13 per cent with robust EBITDA margin at 72.5 per cent, while international ports revenue rose 71 per cent.