ETV Bharat / business

APSEZ Profit Rises 10 Pc To Rs 3,649 Crore In April To June

New Delhi: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone on Wednesday posted a 10.23 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,649.50 crore in the April-June quarter of the current financial year on account of higher income.

It had reported a net profit of Rs 3,310.60 crore in the corresponding period of FY26, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) said in a regulatory filing. The total income rose to Rs 11,673.71 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 9,422.18 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Expenses also rose to Rs 7,078.64 crore against Rs 5,731.88 crore a year ago. APSEZ Whole-time Director and CEO Ashwani Gupta said, "This balanced growth across businesses reinforces our confidence in achieving Ambition 2031".

Supported by the company's domestic capacity expansion programme targeting 1,000 MMT by 2030, a growing international portfolio, and a rapidly scaling logistics ecosystem, APSEZ is steadily building a more diversified, resilient, and globally relevant transport platform capable of sustaining long-term value creation, Gupta added.

He said APSEZ Q1 FY27 performance underscores the strength of its diversified business model, combining global reach with a multi-modal asset base across geographies, commodities, and customers.

"Our domestic ports business continued to deliver strong growth and remains the bedrock of APSEZ's earnings, while International Ports, Marine, and Logistics have transitioned decisively from scale-up to scale-value, becoming increasingly important drivers of revenue growth and profitability," he added.