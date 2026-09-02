ETV Bharat / business

APSEZ Hits Record 50 Million-tonne Monthly Cargo Mark In August

New Delhi: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd handled a record 50 million tonnes of cargo in August, its highest monthly throughput to date, as stronger domestic economic activity, rising container trade and a diversified cargo mix lifted volumes.

Cargo handled by India's largest port operator rose 19 per cent from 41.9 million tonnes a year earlier, according to the company. The increase comes as India's economy continues to expand even as geopolitical tensions, shifting shipping routes and supply-chain realignments reshape global trade flows.

The growth was broad-based. Dry cargo volumes rose 25 per cent year-on-year in August, while container volumes increased 15 per cent. Shipments of commodities, including coal, iron ore, limestone and other minerals, also contributed to the increase.

International operations added to the gains, with North Queensland Export Terminal, or NQXT, in Queensland, Australia, contributing to volumes and Colombo West International Terminal, or CWIT, in Sri Lanka, continuing its ramp-up. Existing assets, including Mundra in Gujarat, Krishnapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and the port of Dar es Salaam in Tanzania, also recorded growth.

The August record caps a strong start to the financial year, according to APSEZ. APSEZ handled 43.1 million tonnes in April, 48.3 million tonnes in May, 46.8 million tonnes in June and 46.3 million tonnes in July before reaching 50 million tonnes in August.