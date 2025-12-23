ETV Bharat / business

APSEZ Completes Acquisition Of NQXT Australia

New Delhi: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) has completed the acquisition of a coal export terminal in Australia from a group company to strengthen its presence in the Asia-Pacific region. In April, Gautam Adani-owned APSEZ, India's biggest private port operator, announced a USD 2.4 billion non-cash acquisition of NQXT.

The board had approved the acquisition of Abbot Point Port Holdings Pte Ltd (APPH), Singapore, from Carmichael Rail and Port Singapore Holdings Pte Ltd, Singapore (CRPSHPL), a related party. As per the deal announced, APSEZ would issue 14.38 crore new equity shares to CRPSHPL in exchange for the acquisition of 100 per cent interest in APPH.

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, APSEZ said it has made preferential allotment of 14,38,20,153 shares of face value Rs 2 each to CRPSHPL.

"APSEZ...has successfully completed the acquisition of 100 per cent interest in NQXT Australia pursuant to completion of all condition precedents, including approvals from ‘majority of minority’ shareholders, Reserve Bank of India, Foreign Investment Review Board of Australia, amongst others," it said.