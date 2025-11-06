ETV Bharat / business

Adani's Kutch Copper, Caravel Minerals Sign MoU For Australian Copper Project

New Delhi: Adani Group's Kutch Copper Ltd has signed an agreement with Australia's Caravel Minerals Ltd for collaboration on the Caravel Copper Project in Western Australia's Yigarn Terrane region.

The non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Adani Enterprises' subsidiary Kutch Copper Ltd (KCL) and Caravel Minerals Ltd provides a framework for investment cooperation and a potential life-of-mine offtake agreement, covering up to 100 per cent of the project's copper concentrate output - estimated at 62,000-71,000 tonnes of payable copper annually in the initial years, the Adani group said in a statement.

The concentrate is expected to supply Kutch Copper's USD 1.2 billion Kutch smelter in Gujarat, billed as the world's largest single-location copper facility.

Caravel's project, with a projected capital cost of AUD 1.7 billion and an all-in sustaining cost of USD 2.07 per pound, targets a final investment decision in 2026. Kutch Copper will have first rights to participate in project-level or direct equity investments during the MoU term.

"Under the MoU, the companies will explore investment and offtake opportunities to accelerate development of the Project towards a Final Investment Decision (FID) in 2026, combining Caravel's world-class resource with Adani's proven smelting, processing and logistics capabilities," the statement said.

The companies will also explore co-engineering, joint procurement, and other collaborative workstreams to optimise project timelines and specifications. Financing talks are underway with global banks and export credit agencies, including Denmark’s Export and Investment Fund (EIFO), to structure a mix of debt, equity, and streaming-based funding.