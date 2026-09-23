ETV Bharat / business

Adani Is Richer Than Ambani Now; And India Has 391 Dollar Billionaires

New Delhi: India’s rich are not only getting richer but doing so at a faster pace, even as modern technologies is helping to democratise wealth, with more new dollar billionaires coming from the tech sector than from traditional business houses.

According to the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026, Gautam Adani, after a brief setback last year caused by Hindenburg Research’s revelations, which sent the stock prices of his companies into a tailspin for a brief while, has reclaimed his top spot from Mukesh Ambani, with the Gautam Adani family having an estimated net wealth of Rs 9.23 lakh crore.

The Mukesh Ambani family came in second with a combined net wealth of Rs 8.63 lakh crore. While Adani’s wealth grew 13 per cent between last year and now, Ambani’s wealth declined by 10 per cent during the same period.

In comparison, Shah Rukh Khan, India’s richest actor, appears almost poor, with a net worth of Rs 10,000 crore. Nevertheless, he leads his Bollywood competition by a substantial margin.

The runner-up in the actors category is the evergreen Amitabh Bachchan, with a reported net wealth of Rs 4,000 crore, according to the report. Both Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan made their way to Mumbai in the hope of finding fame and fortune through films. Their success, and that of others like them may have inspired generations of young Indians to try the same thing, but today’s youth is looking elsewhere to make real wealth.

For the first time, the M3M Hurun India Rich List has added AI as a sector to track, since it is minting so many new billionaires. The AI sector racked up 19 entrants to the list, with a combined wealth of Rs 3.07 lakh crore.