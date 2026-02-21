ETV Bharat / business

Adani Group Working To Restart F1 In Greater Noida: Karan Adani

This photograph taken on November 7, 2025 shows a corporate building at the Adani Shantigram Township on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. ( AFP )

New Delhi: The Adani Group is working on strategies to restart the Formula 1 motor sport at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, Karan Adani, the MD of Adani Cement, said on Saturday. According to official sources, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya recently visited the circuit and held talks with officials from Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority.

"I'm very excited... obviously the Buddh circuit comes (as) part of the deal. I'm very personally engaged in terms of bringing Formula 1 back into India. I think India has a lot of potential. There's a lot of following in Formula 1 from India, " Adani, who is also the MD of Adani Ports & SEZ, said while speaking at the 70th Foundation Day of All India Management Association (AIMA) in the national capital.

The Adani Group is in the fray to buy the troubled Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL) -- the flagship company of the Jaypee Group. In November 2025, the infrastructure-to-energy group won the majority of lenders' votes for the takeover of debt-laden Jaiprakash Associates as its Rs 14,535-crore acquisition proposal included a higher upfront payment than rival bidders.

Adani further said he has been following the sport since 2000 and believes India can set a benchmark for global events like Formula 1.