ETV Bharat / business

Adani Group Unveils USD 66 Billion Maharashtra Investment Plan At WEF 2026

A view of Adani House, the corporate headquarters of the Adani Group, in Ahmedabad on Friday, December 13, 2024. ( IANS )

Davos: The Adani Group on Wednesday outlined a USD 66 billion investment blueprint for Maharashtra, spanning aviation, clean energy, urban infrastructure, digital platforms and advanced manufacturing, as it positioned itself as a long-term partner in the state's infrastructure-led growth agenda.

Presenting its plans at the 56th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, the conglomerate said the portfolio reflects a shift towards building integrated, future-ready platforms aligned with India's priorities on energy transition, ease of doing business and manufacturing self-reliance.

In Maharashtra, the proposed investments are anchored by large-scale urban transformation and next-generation infrastructure projects. These include the redevelopment of Dharavi - one of India's most complex urban renewal initiatives - aimed at converting Asia's largest informal settlement into a planned and economically vibrant district.

The Group is also betting on Navi Mumbai as a major growth hub, led by the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), one of India's largest greenfield airports, which commenced operations on December 25.