Adani Group To Invest Up To Rs 12 Lakh Cr In India By 2031: Gautam Adani

Dhanbad: Ports-to-energy conglomerate Adani Group is all set to invest up to Rs 12 lakh crore in India in the next six years, chairman Gautam Adani said. The sizeable investments will be made in infrastructure, mining, renewable energy and ports, among others, he said. "There is huge investment potential. We will invest Rs 10 to 12 lakh crore in India in the next six years," Adani told PTI.

The corporate India and industrialists are aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for self-reliance, a mission described as "India's new Independence", the billionaire said.

"Struggle for achieving self-reliance is on...the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) has also given a call for this...That is a new Independence. That is what every industrialist and every group is working on," Adani told PTI.

He was here to attend the centenary celebrations of IIT (ISM) Dhanbad. The proposed investment will include infrastructure, technology, energy transition, ports and other things, he said.

"We have invested to become one of the world's fastest-growing renewable energy companies...We are preparing for a scale of expansion that matches India’s aspirations for the next decade,” Adani said.