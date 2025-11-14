ETV Bharat / business

Adani Group To Invest Rs 1 Lakh Cr In Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam: Billionaire Gautam Adani's ports-to-energy conglomerate will invest over Rs 1 lakh crore across sectors like data centres and cement in Andhra Pradesh over the next decade as it looks to consolidate and grow business in southern India.

Speaking at Andhra Pradesh Investor Summit here, Adani Ports & SEZ Managing Director Karan Adani said the investment, which will span across ports, cement, data centres, energy and advanced manufacturing, is over and above the Rs 40,000 crore already invested.

Weeks after stitching a partnership with Google, a mega AI data centre in the state, he also unveiled the Group's USD 15-billion Vizag Tech Park vision, which includes building one of the world's largest green-powered hyperscale data-centre ecosystems in partnership with Google.

"The Adani Group's belief in Andhra Pradesh is not new. We do not just talk about investment - we demonstrate it. So far, we have invested over Rs 40,000 crore, across ports, logistics, cement, infra and renewable energy. And we are not stopping there," he said. "Over the next ten years, we plan to invest an additional Rs 1,00,000 crore, across ports, cement, data center, energy and advanced manufacturing."

The conglomerate saw Andhra Pradesh not as a destination for investment, but as a launchpad for India's next decade of transformation, he said. At the Vizag Tech Park, he said Adani in partnership with Google will build one of the world's largest hyperscale data-center ecosystems, powered by green energy.

Google and Adani will invest USD 15 billion over the next five years to develop a data centre hub in Vizag. The project is Google's largest AI hub investment outside the US and will include a purpose-built, gigawatt-scale data center campus. "This is a combined USD 15-billion vision that perfectly aligns with your twin goals of sustainable and high-tech growth," he said.