Adani Group To Invest Rs 63,000 Cr In Two Major Power Projects In Assam

New Delhi: The Adani Group will invest about Rs 63,000 crore in Assam to build major power projects, including the Northeast's largest private coal-fired plant, and new pumped-storage facilities. In a statement, the conglomerate run by billionaire Gautam Adani said its energy companies have received Letters of Award from the state government for two large power projects in Assam.

Adani Power Ltd will put in roughly Rs 48,000 crore to build a 3,200 MW greenfield ultra-super-critical thermal plant under the Design, Build, Finance, Own and Operate (DBFOO) model. The company won the project with a tariff bid of Rs 6.30 per kWh (per unit) and has secured coal linkage under the Centre's SHAKTI policy.

The plant will be commissioned in phases from December 2030 and is expected to generate 20,000–25,000 jobs during construction and about 3,500 in operations. Adani Green Energy Ltd, the group's renewable energy company, will invest around Rs 15,000 crore in two Pumped Storage Projects (PSPs) with a combined capacity of 2,700 MW. It has also received an LoA for 500 MW of storage capacity that will be served through these PSPs.

The group said total employment during the project phase across both investments would be about 30,000. It described the developments as the largest private-sector investment in the Northeast and aligned with chairman Gautam Adani's earlier pledge to invest Rs 50,000 crore in the region.

Adani said the projects would boost Assam's energy security, industrial growth and grid resilience. The thermal project has approvals from the Assam Electricity Regulatory Commission, and a power supply agreement with APDCL is expected to follow.

The 3,200 coal-fired plant, which will be commissioned in a phased manner from December 2030, will enhance Assam's energy infrastructure, supporting its growing industrial and household needs with reliable and efficient power.