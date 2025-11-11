ETV Bharat / business

Adani Group To Build One Of World's Largest Battery Energy Storage Projects In India

New Delhi: The Adani Group on Tuesday announced its entry into the battery energy storage sector with plans to set up a 1,126 MW / 3,530 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at Khavda in Gujarat, which will be India's largest and among the world's biggest single-location storage projects. The facility, comprising more than 700 BESS containers, is expected to be commissioned by March 2026, the conglomerate said in a statement.

It will form part of the Khavda renewable energy complex, billed as the world's largest renewable energy plant. Battery storage is required to make renewable energy more reliable, provide backup power, and improve grid stability. It allows energy generated from sources like solar and wind to be stored and then used when the source is unavailable, such as at night or during low-wind periods.

This reduces reliance on the grid and fossil fuels, lowers electricity bills, and ensures a consistent power supply. Adani said its project aims to enhance grid reliability, ease peak load pressures, reduce transmission congestion, and support round-the-clock clean power supply. It will use advanced lithium-ion battery technology integrated with energy management systems for optimized performance.

The BESS project would have a power capacity of 1126 MW and energy capacity 3530 MWh. This means that BESS would be able to store 3530 MWh of energy - extending power capacity of 1126 MW by around 3 hours.

"Energy storage is the cornerstone of a renewable-powered future," said Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group. "With this historic project, we are not only setting global benchmarks but also reinforcing our commitment to India's energy independence and sustainability." This initiative, he said, would enable the group to deliver reliable, clean and affordable energy solutions at scale.