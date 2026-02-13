Adani Group Sets Up India's First Private Atomic Power Unit
AAEL was incorporated in India on February 11, 2026 and it has received the Certificate of Incorporation from the Central Registration Centre, Registrar of Companies
Published : February 13, 2026 at 5:09 PM IST
New Delhi: Adani Group has formed India's first atomic energy unit. The Group's Adani Power on Thursday said it has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary Adani Atomic Energy Ltd (AAEL) to generate, transmit, and distribute electric power derived from nuclear or atomic energy.
AAEL has been incorporated with an authorised capital of Rs 5,00,000 divided into 50,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each, a regulatory filing said. Adani Power holds 100 per cent shareholding in AAEL.
AAEL was incorporated in India on February 11, 2026 and it has received the Certificate of Incorporation from the Central Registration Centre, Registrar of Companies, on February 11, it said.
Adani Atomic Energy Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of the company and, hence is a related party of the company, it added.
Adani Power Limited (APL), is a part of the Adani Group, is the largest private thermal power producer in India. According to the company's website, APL has a power generation capacity of 18,110 MW comprising thermal power plants in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Tamil Nadu, and a 40 MW solar power project in Gujarat.
Notably, a new series of reports by NITI Aayog titled 'Scenarios Towards Viksit Bharat and Net Zero' pointed that India's installed nuclear capacity could increase from 8.8 GW today to over 300 GW by 2070, with Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) enabling more flexible and decentralised deployment.
Also Read