Adani Group Sets Up India's First Private Atomic Power Unit

FILE - Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani addresses students during the inauguration of Vidya Pratishthan’s Sharadchandra Pawar Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence in Baramati, Maharashtra, on Sunday, December 28, 2025. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Adani Group has formed India's first atomic energy unit. The Group's Adani Power on Thursday said it has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary Adani Atomic Energy Ltd (AAEL) to generate, transmit, and distribute electric power derived from nuclear or atomic energy.

AAEL has been incorporated with an authorised capital of Rs 5,00,000 divided into 50,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each, a regulatory filing said. Adani Power holds 100 per cent shareholding in AAEL.

AAEL was incorporated in India on February 11, 2026 and it has received the Certificate of Incorporation from the Central Registration Centre, Registrar of Companies, on February 11, it said.