ETV Bharat / business

Adani Group Plans $15 Billion India Airports Expansion By 2030: Report

The company will carry out capacity upgrades at Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Thiruvananthapuram, Lucknow, and Guwahati airports, according to the report.

Adani Group Plans $15 Billion India Airports Expansion By 2030 Report
PM Narendra Modi being presented with a memento by Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani during the inauguration of Navi Mumbai International Airport at Navi Mumbai in Thane on Oct 08, 2025. (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : December 3, 2025 at 9:09 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: India's Adani Group is planning to invest $15 billion to boost passenger capacity at its airports to 200 million annually in the next five years, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The plan includes adding terminals, taxiways, and a new runway at the Navi Mumbai airport, which is due to open on December 25, the report said.

The company will also carry out capacity upgrades at Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Thiruvananthapuram, Lucknow, and Guwahati airports, according to the report.

The group's airport unit operates eight airports across India, including the Navi Mumbai Airport, located on the outskirts of India's financial hub.

Adani Group did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The group has been planning to list its Adani Airports unit by 2027, as part of a plan that requires $100 billion in investments across businesses over the next few years, Bloomberg News reported in June. (Reuters)

Read More:

  1. Adani Gets Environmental Nod For Luxury Airport Hotel In Thiruvananthapuram
  2. Adani Group To Invest Rs 63,000 Cr In Two Major Power Projects In Assam

TAGGED:

ADANI AIRPORT EXPANSION
INDIAN AIRPORTS EXPANSION
GAUTAM ADANI
WHO MANAGES AIRPORTS IN INDIA
NAVI MUMBAI AIRPORT

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.