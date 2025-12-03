ETV Bharat / business

Adani Group Plans $15 Billion India Airports Expansion By 2030: Report

PM Narendra Modi being presented with a memento by Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani during the inauguration of Navi Mumbai International Airport at Navi Mumbai in Thane on Oct 08, 2025. ( ANI )

New Delhi: India's Adani Group is planning to invest $15 billion to boost passenger capacity at its airports to 200 million annually in the next five years, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The plan includes adding terminals, taxiways, and a new runway at the Navi Mumbai airport, which is due to open on December 25, the report said.

The company will also carry out capacity upgrades at Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Thiruvananthapuram, Lucknow, and Guwahati airports, according to the report.