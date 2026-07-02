Adani Group, UAE's IHC Sign MoU To Invest $11.5 Billion In Odisha Aluminium Project, Creating 53,500 Jobs
Adani Enterprises and IHC signed a MoU with Odisha to develop a mega aluminium plant, boosting India's capacity by nearly 50% and creating 53,500 jobs.
Published : July 2, 2026 at 2:05 PM IST
Bhubaneshwar: Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Odisha government for the development of a $11.5 billion (nearly Rs 1.08 lakh crore) greenfield aluminium project in partnership with Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Company (IHC) in Odisha.
The Adani Group flagship company and IHC plan to jointly invest $11.5 billion over the next few years to build a mega aluminium plant that could increase India’s total capacity by nearly 50 per cent. This is boasted as India's largest Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and the conglomerate’s second metals venture after its copper smelter in Gujarat that began operations last year.
“The project comprises a four MMTPA alumina refinery, a two MMTPA aluminium smelter, a 4,000 MW captive power plant and a one MMTPA downstream manufacturing park, supported by enabling infrastructure. It is expected to generate around 53,500 jobs across construction and operations,” the Adani Group said in a statement.
The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister of Odisha Mohan Charan Majhi, Minister for Industries and Skill Development & Technical Education Sampad Chandra Swain, senior government officials and IHC representatives.
Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony for the proposed aluminium project in Bhubaneswar, managing director of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) Karan Adani said the “Adani project represents ambition at a truly global scale”.
“With a proposed investment, this is among the most significant aluminium ecosystem investments anywhere in the world. But its true significance lies not only in the size of the investment. It lies in the depth of its impact,” Karan noted.
“This project brings together the full aluminium value chain in one integrated ecosystem. It envisages an alumina refinery of nearly 4 million tonnes per annum, an aluminium smelter of nearly 2 million tonnes per annum, and a downstream aluminium park of nearly 1 million tonnes per annum,” he added.
Karan said that the venture would be supported by a captive power capacity of about 4,000 megawatts and a green energy component of about 400 megawatts.
“These numbers are not merely statistics. They represent the foundation of a new industrial future. During construction, this project will generate nearly 35,000 jobs. During operations, it will support around 18,500 jobs,” he informed.
#WATCH | Bhubaneswar, Odisha: At the MoU signing ceremony between Adani Enterprises Ltd, International Holding Company, and the Industries Department, Government of Odisha, Karan Adani (Managing Director of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ)) says, “…This project… pic.twitter.com/T9sEBft0xr— ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2026
Chief Minister Majhi said that the MoU marks Odisha’s entry into the global aluminium supply chain, with the state already India's leading hub for metals and mineral-based industries.
“The state is now poised to become a global centre for aluminium and value-added manufacturing. This investment will enable Odisha to develop the complete aluminium value chain, from mining and refining to smelting and downstream manufacturing, creating greater value within the state. It is an important step towards Samruddha Odisha 2036 and our contribution to Viksit Bharat 2047,” he said at the event.
Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC, said, “At IHC, we are building long-term platforms in industries that will define the future of the global economy. Through IRH, we are building an integrated mining and mineral business, investing across critical minerals to support industrial development, strengthen supply chain resilience and advance the energy transition. This partnership with Adani Enterprises reflects that strategy and our shared ambition to develop a world-class integrated aluminium project that creates lasting economic value.”
Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain said the investment reflects growing confidence in Odisha's industrial ecosystem. “The government will work with all stakeholders to provide timely approvals and facilitate the project's implementation.”
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