ETV Bharat / business

Adani Group, UAE's IHC Sign MoU To Invest $11.5 Billion In Odisha Aluminium Project, Creating 53,500 Jobs

Bhubaneshwar: Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Odisha government for the development of a $11.5 billion (nearly Rs 1.08 lakh crore) greenfield aluminium project in partnership with Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Company (IHC) in Odisha.

The Adani Group flagship company and IHC plan to jointly invest $11.5 billion over the next few years to build a mega aluminium plant that could increase India’s total capacity by nearly 50 per cent. This is boasted as India's largest Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and the conglomerate’s second metals venture after its copper smelter in Gujarat that began operations last year.

“The project comprises a four MMTPA alumina refinery, a two MMTPA aluminium smelter, a 4,000 MW captive power plant and a one MMTPA downstream manufacturing park, supported by enabling infrastructure. It is expected to generate around 53,500 jobs across construction and operations,” the Adani Group said in a statement.

Adani Group, UAE's IHC Sign MoU To Invest $11.5 Billion In Odisha Aluminium Project, Creating 53,500 Jobs (ETV Bharat)

The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister of Odisha Mohan Charan Majhi, Minister for Industries and Skill Development & Technical Education Sampad Chandra Swain, senior government officials and IHC representatives.

Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony for the proposed aluminium project in Bhubaneswar, managing director of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) Karan Adani said the “Adani project represents ambition at a truly global scale”.

“With a proposed investment, this is among the most significant aluminium ecosystem investments anywhere in the world. But its true significance lies not only in the size of the investment. It lies in the depth of its impact,” Karan noted.