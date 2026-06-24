ETV Bharat / business

Adani Group Enters Atomic Energy, Eyes 10 GW By 2035

New Delhi: Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Wednesday said that the conglomerate plans to build 10 gigawatts (GW) of nuclear power capacity by 2035.

This marks the group’s entry into atomic energy as it expands an integrated power platform spanning thermal, renewable, hydro, gas and transmission assets. Adani added that land had been identified for the nuclear venture, Adani Atomic Energy.

Addressing shareholders at the group's annual general meeting online, he described it as a key part of the group's strategy to support India's long-term energy security amid growing geopolitical uncertainty and rising electricity demand.

"Our entry into nuclear energy through Adani Atomic Energy is another confident step towards securing India's long-term energy future," Adani said. The announcement comes as the conglomerate accelerates investments across the energy value chain, seeking to position itself at the centre of India's evolving energy strategy at a time when energy security has re-emerged as a national priority.

The billionaire industrialist said the group's integrated infrastructure model was designed to deliver reliable, affordable and round-the-clock power while reducing external dependencies and strengthening India's energy resilience. "With land identified and a 10 GW targeted capacity by 2035, we are positioning ourselves early to serve the growing national demand for clean, round-the-clock power," he said.

The comments come as the conglomerate accelerates investments across the energy value chain, from mining and fuel supply to power generation, transmission, distribution and emerging clean-energy technologies.

Adani said the group invested a record of more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore in infrastructure during the 2025-26 fiscal year, accounting for more than 30 per cent of India's total new private-sector capital expenditure.

"FY 2025-26 was one such year," he said. "It was a year in which the world grew more fractured, complex energy security models returned to the centre of national strategy and technology became inseparable from sovereignty."

"At a time when some tried to create doubt, you answered with conviction," Adani said, referring to the group's Rs 25,000 crore rights issue completed earlier this year, which he described as "a referendum on our credibility". The group's energy expansion is being led by Adani Power, which is executing what Adani called India's largest private-sector power capital expenditure programme, involving investments of more than Rs 2 lakh crore and a target to reach 45 gigawatts of generation capacity within five years.