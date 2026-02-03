ETV Bharat / business

Adani Group, Italian Major Leonardo To Set Up Helicopter Manufacturing Ecosystem In India

Officials from Adani Defence and Aerospace and Leonardo during the announcement of their strategic collaboration to build a helicopter manufacturing ecosystem in India, New Delhi. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Adani Group and Italian major Leonardo on Tuesday announced a strategic partnership to establish an integrated helicopter manufacturing ecosystem in India. The move will be a significant boost for the 'Make In India' efforts and to make the country more self-reliant. The manufacturing ecosystem will look to address military demands and boost India's self-reliance in helicopter production.

Adani Defence & Aerospace and Leonardo on Tuesday inked a Memorandum of Understanding for the partnership at an event in the national capital. The partnership will target the Indian Armed Forces' requirements, particularly for Leonardo's advanced AW169M and AW109 TrekkerM helicopters.

"The collaboration will deliver phased indigenisation, robust maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) capabilities, and comprehensive pilot training," a release said. India has a low helicopter penetration density of less than 250 helicopters for the country's population, and the country will need around 100 helicopters annually for the next 10 years.