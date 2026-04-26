ETV Bharat / business

Adani Green To Invest Rs 15,000 Cr To Add 10 GWh Battery Storage In FY27

New Delhi: Adani Green Energy Ltd plans to invest about Rs 15,000 crore to add more than 10 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of battery energy storage capacity in the current financial year, as it pivots towards delivering reliable, dispatchable clean power amid India's accelerating energy transition.

The proposed addition will be over and above the roughly 3 GWh of installed storage capacity the company expects to reach shortly, following the commissioning of 1.4 GWh during FY26, it said during its earnings call.

The batteries are being developed alongside renewable generation at Khavda in Gujarat, where AGEL is building what it describes as the world's largest renewable energy park. The storage systems are aimed at supplying power during peak evening demand when solar output tapers, helping smooth load profiles and enable round-the-clock renewable energy.

"We are in the process of very significantly ramping up our capacity addition for batteries which we expect to commission north of 10 GWh, in this fiscal," Executive Director Sagar Adani said.

"In FY26 we added 1.4 GWh and we hope that in the next few days we should reach the mark of 3 GWh of installed capacity in Khavda," he added.

AGEL already has 19.3 GW of operational renewable energy portfolio -- India's largest -- and is targeting 50 GW by FY30, according to the investor presentation post-Q4 earnings. The current capacity comprises 70 per cent solar project, 13 per cent wind and 17 per cent hybrid.