ETV Bharat / business

Adani Green Surpasses 20 GW Renewable Energy Capacity, First In India To Hit Milestone

New Delhi: Adani Green Energy Ltd on Wednesday said it has surpassed 20 gigawatts (GW) of operational renewable energy capacity, becoming the first clean energy player in India to achieve the milestone through greenfield development. The company generates over 52 billion units of clean electricity annually.

The output accounts for nearly 3 per cent of India's electricity consumption, which is enough to power New York City for a year, or almost the combined electricity needs of Mumbai and New Delhi, the Adani Group company said in a statement.

The milestone has been achieved within a decade of commissioning AGEL's first renewable energy project at Kamuthi in Tamil Nadu in 2016, making it India's largest and fastest greenfield renewable energy capacity addition company. The company added 5,051 megawatts (MW) in FY26, the highest annual renewable capacity addition by any company outside China.

Commenting on the milestone, Sagar Adani, Executive Director, Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), said, "Surpassing 20 GW demonstrates what disciplined execution and long-term vision can achieve. Today, AGEL, along with our efficient team and longstanding partners, delivers renewable electricity almost equivalent to the annual power requirement of Mumbai and New Delhi combined, reinforcing the country's energy security while accelerating its clean energy transition."