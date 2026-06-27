ETV Bharat / business

Adani Green Sees Electrification As Key To India's Energy Security, Says 2,000 GW Capacity Needed Over Two Decades

London: India must add nearly 2,000 gigawatts of new power generation capacity over the next two decades to meet rising energy demand while reducing dependence on imported fuels, Adani Green Energy Executive Director Sagar Adani said, calling electrification the country's clearest pathway to energy security.

Speaking at the inaugural Adani Green Electrification Dialogue here, Adani said India faces the dual challenge of meeting surging electricity demand while ensuring energy remains affordable, accessible and increasingly clean amid growing geopolitical uncertainty.

"We are talking about a structural leap, adding nearly 2,000 gigawatts of new capacity over the next two decades. All while ensuring that this energy remains affordable, accessible, and increasingly clean. That is the scale of the opportunity. And that is India's defining challenge," he said.

Adani said India consumed about 10,000 terawatt-hours of energy across all fuel sources in 2024, compared with 32,810 terawatt-hours in China, highlighting the scale of India's future energy requirements as incomes and electricity consumption rise.

"For India, the path forward is clear. We must electrify everything, reducing structural dependence on imported energy. We must build an energy backbone anchored in resources that are available within the country," he said.

Calling for a pragmatic approach to the energy transition, Adani said India should leverage "renewables, hydro, efficient thermal and nuclear" power, adding that "without firm, scalable baseload power, the math simply does not work." He credited government reforms over the past decade for improving the investment climate through infrastructure expansion, renewable energy development, transmission upgrades and regulatory changes.

Highlighting the Adani Group's role in the sector, Adani said the conglomerate operates across the electricity value chain, is targeting 50 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, plans to build a 10-GW nuclear portfolio by 2035, and is investing in energy storage, transmission infrastructure and green hydrogen.

"To make this a reality, our Chairman, Gautam Adani, has committed over USD 100 billion towards energy transition - one of the largest private-sector commitments in the world. This is not a set of isolated investments, but an integrated strategy," he said.

Adani said the scale of India's energy transition would require collaboration between governments, industry and financiers.

"The energy challenge and opportunity in front of India is far greater than any one business group can meet alone. It will require collective action across India and the developing world, continued policy innovation and billions of dollars in financing to deliver energy security, energy affordability and energy sustainability," he said.

Adani was speaking at the inaugural Adani Green Energy Dialogue, hosted by Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) in partnership with the Energy Transitions Commission (ETC) at the Science Museum, London, during London Climate Action Week. The dialogue brought together policymakers, investors, business leaders and climate experts to discuss the policy, investment and infrastructure needed to accelerate the clean energy transition.