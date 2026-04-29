ETV Bharat / business

Adani Green Energy To Add Up To 15,000 GWh Of Battery Energy Storage Capacity annually

New Delhi: Adani Group entity Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) plans to add up to 15,000 gigawatt hours (GHh) of battery energy storage capacity every year, which would require investments worth thousands of crores. This would be in addition to the 10 GWh of battery energy storage capacity AGEL has planned for the current financial year.

The company will be having 3 gigawatt of operational battery energy storage system (BESS) capacity very soon, AGEL's Executive Director Sagar Adani said at the Resilient Futures Summit organised by Economist Enterprise in the national capital.

"As a group, just as us alone, shortly in the next couple of days, we'll have about three gigawatt hours of installed BESS capacity. That makes it one of the largest installed capacities anywhere in the world," he said.

Addressing the event, Adani further said that it is his company's internal plan to add between 10,000 to 15,000 gigawatt hours every year going forward. He did not specify any timeline.

Elaborating on the future of battery energy storage system, Adani said that when the number of solar panels is high, there is a time of the day when all those capacities generate power together.

When it's hot and sunny, the grid does not require power. So, instead of supplying that electricity directly into the grid at that point in time, energy can be stored in batteries, he explained, stressing that energy storage is an inevitability in India going forward.