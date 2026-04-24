Adani Green Energy Q4 Net Profit Jumps 34 Pc To Rs 514 Cr
Adani Green Energy Ltd had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 383 crore in the same period a year ago
By PTI
Published : April 24, 2026 at 5:07 PM IST
New Delhi: Adani Green Energy Ltd on Friday posted a more than 34 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 514 crore in the March quarter, driven by higher revenues from the power supply business. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 383 crore in the same period a year ago, as per a regulatory filing. The company's total income rose to Rs 3,727 crore during the quarter from Rs 3,278 crore a year ago.
For the entire FY26, the consolidated net profit was at Rs 1,987 crore, down from Rs 2,001 crore in FY25. While total income was higher at Rs 13,819 crore from Rs 12,422 crore in FY25. In a separate statement, the company said revenue from power supply rose 16 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to Rs 3,094 crore in the fourth quarter from Rs 2,666 crore in Q4 FY25.
On an annual basis as well, the revenue from power supply rose 22 per cent to Rs 11,602 crore from Rs 9,495 crore in 2024-25 financial year. Energy sales increased by 34 per cent y-o-y to 37,567 million units in FY26.
The company said that strong revenue and EBITDA growth are primarily backed by robust greenfield capacity addition of 5.1 GW in FY26, deployment of advanced RE technologies, strong plant performance and commissioning of new capacities in resource-rich sites in Khavda, Gujarat and Rajasthan.
Sagar Adani, Executive Director, Adani Green Energy, stated: The company commissioned 5.1 GW of greenfield capacity, thereby reaching 19.3 GW of total operational capacity. It is the highest greenfield annual capacity expansion globally by any company (outside China).
Sharing project updates, Adani said, "Our flagship Khavda project, the world’s largest renewable energy plant, continues to make significant progress. On the battery storage side, we installed 1.4 GWh of capacity in FY26, which is one of the world's largest single-location BESS deployments and will complement our contract mix to take us closer to building a resilient and future-ready energy ecosystem. Our Pumped Hydro Storage Project (PSP) in Andhra Pradesh is also progressing well."
He said AGEL's 19,294 MW of operational portfolio will power more than 8.7 million homes and avoid about 36 million tonnes of CO2e emissions annually. "The continued recognition of our ESG efforts reaffirms our commitment to sustainable growth and accelerating India’s energy transition."
The board of the company also transitioned Raj Kumar Jain, existing Head – Business Development, to a new role within Adani Group, appointment of Lokesh Kumar Jeengar as Head - Business Development & Strategy.
Part of the Adani Group, Adani Green Energy Ltd develops, owns, and operates utility-scale grid-connected solar, wind, hybrid and energy storage solutions.
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