ETV Bharat / business

Adani Green Energy Q4 Net Profit Jumps 34 Pc To Rs 514 Cr

New Delhi: Adani Green Energy Ltd on Friday posted a more than 34 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 514 crore in the March quarter, driven by higher revenues from the power supply business. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 383 crore in the same period a year ago, as per a regulatory filing. The company's total income rose to Rs 3,727 crore during the quarter from Rs 3,278 crore a year ago.

For the entire FY26, the consolidated net profit was at Rs 1,987 crore, down from Rs 2,001 crore in FY25. While total income was higher at Rs 13,819 crore from Rs 12,422 crore in FY25. In a separate statement, the company said revenue from power supply rose 16 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to Rs 3,094 crore in the fourth quarter from Rs 2,666 crore in Q4 FY25.

On an annual basis as well, the revenue from power supply rose 22 per cent to Rs 11,602 crore from Rs 9,495 crore in 2024-25 financial year. Energy sales increased by 34 per cent y-o-y to 37,567 million units in FY26.

The company said that strong revenue and EBITDA growth are primarily backed by robust greenfield capacity addition of 5.1 GW in FY26, deployment of advanced RE technologies, strong plant performance and commissioning of new capacities in resource-rich sites in Khavda, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Sagar Adani, Executive Director, Adani Green Energy, stated: The company commissioned 5.1 GW of greenfield capacity, thereby reaching 19.3 GW of total operational capacity. It is the highest greenfield annual capacity expansion globally by any company (outside China).