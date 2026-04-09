ETV Bharat / business

Adani Green Energy's Arm Inks Pact With UAE Firm To Develop Renewable Energy Projects In India

New Delhi: Adani Green Energy on Thursday said its subsidiary Adani Renewable Energy Middle East Ltd (AGEL UAE) has signed a joint venture agreement with Minerva Holding RSC to develop renewable energy projects in India.

According to a regulatory filing, EPointZero Holding RSC Ltd (EPointZero), the energy and infrastructure arm of International Holding Company PJSC (IHC Group), has entered into a Joint Venture with Adani Green Energy Ltd for the development, construction and operation of renewable energy projects, which the JV intends to develop in India.