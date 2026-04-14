ETV Bharat / business

Adani Green Energy Achieves Highest ESG Score Of 87.3 Among Indian Companies Rated By CareEdge-ESG

New Delhi: Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) has received a CareEdge-ESG 1+ rating with a score of 87.3 from CARE ESG Ratings Limited (CareEdge-ESG), a Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) registered ESG rating provider. The score places AGEL at the top among all Indian companies assessed by CareEdge-ESG.

"The rating assigned to AGEL reflects the company's strong commitment to sustainable practices within the renewable energy sector," CareEdge-ESG said in a statement. "The company has demonstrated leadership across its ESG journey, particularly through robust performance in climate change risk management, water stewardship, waste management, and biodiversity conservation."

The rating reflects AGEL's leadership in integrating sustainability across its operations as a large utility-scale renewable energy developer.

CareEdge-ESG evaluation is based on a comprehensive assessment of environmental, social and governance risks and opportunities, benchmarking companies across multiple indicators and industry peers.

The assessment highlights strong performance across climate risk management, water stewardship, waste management, biodiversity conservation and governance practices, supported by transparent disclosures and structured oversight mechanisms.

The rating underscores AGEL's structured approach to managing environmental and social risks through well-defined policies, management systems and enterprise-wide integration of ESG considerations.

At a broader level, the recognition reflects a shift within the Adani Group towards embedding sustainability across its infrastructure-led portfolio, including renewable energy, ports, logistics and utilities. ESG integration is increasingly shaping governance practices, risk management frameworks and long-term capital allocation across businesses.