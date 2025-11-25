ETV Bharat / business

Adani Gets Environmental Nod For Luxury Airport Hotel In Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change cleared a Rs 136-crore luxury hotel proposal by Adani Airport Holdings Ltd within the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport premises. The approval followed a detailed review by the Expert Appraisal Committee (Infra-2) during its August meeting, sources said on Tuesday. The project, spread across a little over 8,000 sq m inside the airport area, includes a 240-room hotel with food-and-beverage facilities offering 660 seats.

According to official documents, the site is currently used as an open parking area within the airport, operated by the Adani Group. The land was handed over to the Adani Group’s airport arm under a long-term concession agreement signed with the Airports Authority of India in January 2021.

The proposed five-storey structure will have a height of 23 metres, with two basement levels for parking, a ground floor and four upper floors. The total built-up area is estimated at nearly 34,000 sq m. Authorities said the project would rely on treated water from an on-site sewage treatment plant, with recycling expected to meet about half of its daily water requirement.

Solid waste will be managed through organic-waste converters and authorised recyclers. Around 40 existing trees at the site will be transplanted within the airport premises. The developer has earmarked space for a green belt and plans to adopt measures aimed at reducing energy consumption by up to 20 per cent.