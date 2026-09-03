ETV Bharat / business

Adani Expands Footprint Across Non-BJP States With Rs 5 Lakh Cr Investment Pipeline

New Delhi: The Adani Group is expanding its presence across Congress-led and other non-Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states, with the conglomerate pursuing or executing projects spanning roads, ports, power, renewable energy, cement and data centres totalling about Rs 5 lakh crore as state governments seek private capital for economic development, infrastructure and job creation.

The ports-to-energy and airports group, which was once considered close to the BJP, now has a project pipeline that increasingly cuts across political lines, with governments from Karnataka and Telangana to Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh seeking investments from the conglomerate, sources said.

In Karnataka, Adani Enterprises emerged as the lowest bidder for both packages of the proposed 16.75-kilometre north-south tunnel road connecting Hebbal and Central Silk Board in Bengaluru. The company bid Rs 22,267 crore for the project, Rs 3,500 crore lower than the second-lowest bidder, according to sources. The contract has not yet been finalised.

The project, designed to tackle Bengaluru's chronic traffic congestion, has become a politically sensitive test of the Karnataka government's willingness to proceed with a large private-sector infrastructure concession despite the bid exceeding its own estimate.

Group chairman Gautam Adani had met Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in Bengaluru last month, shortly after the bid became public. Adani already has a substantial presence in Karnataka, including the 1,200-megawatt Udupi power plant and Mangaluru International Airport.

In Kerala, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone developed Vizhinjam International Seaport, a deep-water container transhipment facility that was initiated under the state's previous Left Democratic Front government and continued under the current Congress-led administration.

The group has committed further capital to Vizhinjam. In January 2026, it launched the second phase of the port's development, with an additional Rs 16,000 crore investment that would take cumulative investment in the project to about Rs 30,000 crore.

Adani also operates Thiruvananthapuram International Airport and broke ground in 2025 on a more than Rs 600 crore logistics park at Kalamassery in Kochi. The 70-acre project is expected to create more than 1,500 jobs, according to sources.

In Telangana, the Congress government signed four memoranda of understanding with Adani Group companies in January 2024 for investments totalling Rs 12,400 crore. The proposed projects cover data centres, energy storage, defence manufacturing and other businesses.

Tamil Nadu, previously governed by the DMK and now by TVK - both politically aligned with the Congress- has also attracted a significant Adani investment pipeline. The group announced MoUs worth more than Rs 42,700 crore in 2024, including Rs 24,500 crore for three pumped-storage projects, Rs 13,200 crore for a hyperscale data centre and Rs 3,500 crore for cement grinding units.