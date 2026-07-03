ETV Bharat / business

Adani Enterprises Upsizes QIP To Rs 15,000 Cr After Issue Attracts 3.8 Times Demand

New Delhi: Billionaire Gautam Adani-led group's flagship firm has increased the size of its Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) to Rs 15,000 crore from the planned Rs 10,000 crore after the share sale attracted bids worth about Rs 38,000 crore, or 3.8 times the original issue size, according to people familiar with the transaction.

Adani Enterprises Ltd's offering, launched on Thursday, was subscribed about 3.8 times the original base issue size, with demand led primarily by long-only institutional investors, they said.

It drew strong interest from long-only institutional investors, with participation from global asset managers including Capital Group, Goldman Sachs, BlackRock, Blackstone and Nomura. Domestic investors included HDFC Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Kotak Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, SBI Mutual Fund and Tata Mutual Fund.

The book was fully covered within 48 hours of the roadshow, ahead of the formal launch, prompting the company to exercise an upsize option, the people said. Several investors sought allocations larger than they ultimately received, reflecting strong institutional demand.

The fundraising comes as investors assess ongoing legal proceedings in the United States involving Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani. Last week, a US federal judge declined to immediately dismiss criminal charges against Adani and asked the Department of Justice to provide additional justification for its decision to seek dismissal of the case. Despite the legal backdrop, institutional participation in the QIP remained robust.

The issue marks Adani Enterprises' second major equity fundraising in the past year, following its Rs 25,000 crore rights issue completed in 2024. According to the company, proceeds from the QIP will be used to fund capital expenditure across its incubation businesses, repay debt and pursue strategic investments and acquisitions.