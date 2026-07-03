Adani Enterprises Upsizes QIP To Rs 15,000 Cr After Issue Attracts 3.8 Times Demand
Adani Enterprises offering drew investors participation from global asset managers including Capital Group, Goldman Sachs, BlackRock, Blackstone and Nomura.
By PTI
Published : July 3, 2026 at 1:42 PM IST
New Delhi: Billionaire Gautam Adani-led group's flagship firm has increased the size of its Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) to Rs 15,000 crore from the planned Rs 10,000 crore after the share sale attracted bids worth about Rs 38,000 crore, or 3.8 times the original issue size, according to people familiar with the transaction.
Adani Enterprises Ltd's offering, launched on Thursday, was subscribed about 3.8 times the original base issue size, with demand led primarily by long-only institutional investors, they said.
It drew strong interest from long-only institutional investors, with participation from global asset managers including Capital Group, Goldman Sachs, BlackRock, Blackstone and Nomura. Domestic investors included HDFC Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Kotak Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, SBI Mutual Fund and Tata Mutual Fund.
The book was fully covered within 48 hours of the roadshow, ahead of the formal launch, prompting the company to exercise an upsize option, the people said. Several investors sought allocations larger than they ultimately received, reflecting strong institutional demand.
The fundraising comes as investors assess ongoing legal proceedings in the United States involving Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani. Last week, a US federal judge declined to immediately dismiss criminal charges against Adani and asked the Department of Justice to provide additional justification for its decision to seek dismissal of the case. Despite the legal backdrop, institutional participation in the QIP remained robust.
The issue marks Adani Enterprises' second major equity fundraising in the past year, following its Rs 25,000 crore rights issue completed in 2024. According to the company, proceeds from the QIP will be used to fund capital expenditure across its incubation businesses, repay debt and pursue strategic investments and acquisitions.
Adani Enterprises develops and scales businesses across sectors including airports, roads, data centres, renewable energy manufacturing, PVC, metals and mining. The fundraising follows the company's announcement this week of an USD 11.5 billion (about Rs 1.1 lakh crore) aluminium manufacturing venture with Abu Dhabi-based IHC.
The indicative issue price was set at Rs 2,883 per share, representing a 5 per cent discount to the SEBI floor price of Rs 3,034.68 and a 9.3 per cent discount to the stock's July 2 closing price of Rs 3,177.50. Jefferies, SBI Capital Markets, ICICI Securities and IIFL Securities are managing the offering.
Market sources said the investor interest was unusually strong, with several institutions seeking larger allocations than were ultimately available. Within 48 hours from the start of the road show, the demand was sufficient to fill the enlarged Rs 15,000 crore book ahead of launch, showing the depth of institutional appetite for the offering.
Total bids were estimated at around 3.8 times the original Rs 10,000 crore base issue size, making it one of the most sought-after equity raises through the route in recent years.
The scale of demand comes at a time when markets have turned increasingly selective on large capital raises. The top investors lapping up the offering, reflects confidence in AEL's long-term growth strategy and its position as the Adani Group's flagship incubator business. Last month, ahead of the QIP, the group hosted the Adani Annual Conference in Mumbai, which had already generated strong investor interest.
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