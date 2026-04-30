ETV Bharat / business

AEL Post Q4 Loss On Depreciation, FY26 Net Zooms 31 Pc

New Delhi: Adani Enterprises Ltd, the flagship firm of billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate, slipped into a loss in the fourth quarter, hurt by depreciation of its recently commissioned assets, including Navi Mumbai airport.

Loss of Rs 221 crore in January-March - the fourth quarter of 2025-26 fiscal year - compared with a profit of Rs 3,845 crore, according to a company statement. The earnings, the company said, "were affected by depreciation on recently commissioned assets of Navi Mumbai and Copper Plant".

For the full fiscal (FY26), the company posted a handsome 31 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 9,339 crore. Total income grew 20 per cent in Q4 to Rs 33,187 crore and by 3 per cent in full FY26 to Rs 1.03 lakh crore.

In the year-ago quarter, the firm's earnings got a one-time boost of Rs 3,946 crore from the sale of its stake in Adani Wilmar. Core infra incubating businesses and mining services contribute 80 per cent of FY26 of Rs 16,464 crore EBITDA.

"With the close of fiscal 2026, AEL has transitioned to a core infrastructure-led model, with 80 per cent of its EBITDA coming from mature, long-term and contracted businesses, which significantly enhances earnings visibility," the statement said.

AEL's incubation journey has now firmly crossed milestones of initial capex-heavy and stabilisation phases, with EBITDA-mix shifting towards stability, thus positioning the company for sustained cash generation and future value unlock.