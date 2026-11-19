Adani Energy Solutions Wins Rs 500-Crore Bihar Transmission Project
The transmission network will facilitate the evacuation of electricity from the upcoming 2,400 MW ultra-supercritical thermal power plant at Pirpainti
By PTI
Published : November 19, 2026 at 7:06 PM IST
New Delhi: Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) has won a Rs 500-crore annual tariff transmission project in Bihar to evacuate 2,400 MW of electricity from Adani Power's upcoming Pirpainti thermal power plant, strengthening the group's presence across the power value chain.
The project, awarded through the tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) mechanism, will involve setting up 881 circuit kilometres of transmission lines and 3,160 MVA of transformation capacity. It is scheduled for completion by the fourth quarter of 2028, AESL said in a statement on Thursday.
The 'Evacuation of Power from 3X800 MW STPP Pirpainti' project will be implemented through a special purpose vehicle, Vikramshila Power Transmission Ltd.
The transmission network will facilitate evacuation of electricity from the upcoming 2,400 MW ultra-supercritical thermal power plant at Pirpainti, while strengthening Bihar's power transmission infrastructure and improving supply reliability.
The project includes four gas-insulated substations at Jhanjharpur, Bethauli and Begusarai, along with associated transmission lines and transformation infrastructure.
Upon completion, the project will take AESL's transmission network to 30,683 circuit kilometres and its transformation capacity to 146,585 MVA. Its transmission capital expenditure pipeline will rise to around Rs 91,500 crore.
"The Pirpainti transmission scheme will create a robust evacuation system for 2,400 MW of generation capacity while strengthening Bihar's transmission backbone," said Kandarp Patel, CEO of Adani Energy Solutions.
The award comes as India expands power generation and transmission infrastructure to meet rising electricity demand, with investments required in both generation capacity and grid connectivity.
AESL operates across power transmission, electricity distribution and smart metering. It serves around 13 million consumers in Mumbai and Mundra SEZ, according to the company.
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