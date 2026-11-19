ETV Bharat / business

Adani Energy Solutions Wins Rs 500-Crore Bihar Transmission Project

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By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) has won a Rs 500-crore annual tariff transmission project in Bihar to evacuate 2,400 MW of electricity from Adani Power's upcoming Pirpainti thermal power plant, strengthening the group's presence across the power value chain.

The project, awarded through the tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) mechanism, will involve setting up 881 circuit kilometres of transmission lines and 3,160 MVA of transformation capacity. It is scheduled for completion by the fourth quarter of 2028, AESL said in a statement on Thursday.

The 'Evacuation of Power from 3X800 MW STPP Pirpainti' project will be implemented through a special purpose vehicle, Vikramshila Power Transmission Ltd. The transmission network will facilitate evacuation of electricity from the upcoming 2,400 MW ultra-supercritical thermal power plant at Pirpainti, while strengthening Bihar's power transmission infrastructure and improving supply reliability. The project includes four gas-insulated substations at Jhanjharpur, Bethauli and Begusarai, along with associated transmission lines and transformation infrastructure.