ETV Bharat / business

Adani Ducks Headwinds To Record A Huge Jump In Realty Fortune; At Cusp Of Being Richest In Business: Report

Mumbai: Billionaire Gautam Adani and family witnessed a huge 72 per cent jump in their real estate fortunes in a forgetful year for the sector, which saw a decline in valuations for most players, a report said on Tuesday.

Referring to Adani Properties, an arm of the Ahmedabad-based group, the '2026 GROHE-HURUN India Real Estate 150' report said, "India's richest (person), Gautam Adani, could be building India's largest real estate business". The Adani Group has been present in the real estate business for many years, with projects across many cities.

In Mumbai, it is redeveloping the Dharavi slum sprawl in a platform where the Maharashtra government is a minor partner, and executing other large projects like Motilal Nagar.

Led by Pranav Adani and Rajesh Adani, Adani Properties added Rs 38,000 crore in valuation to Rs 90,400 crore last year, as per the report, which ranked Adani as the fourth-richest realty entrepreneur already.