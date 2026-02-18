ETV Bharat / business

Adani's APSEZ, French Port Marseille Fos Sign Pact To Boost IMEC Trade Connectivity

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd and Port of Marseille Fos have signed an MoU to advance the IMEC route to deepen cooperation on trade facilitation, port innovation and energy transition. ( X@AdaniOnline )

New Delhi: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) has signed a memorandum of understanding with France's Port of Marseille Fos to deepen cooperation on trade facilitation, port innovation and energy transition, strengthening connectivity along the India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).

The initial pact proposes the creation of an IMEC Ports Club to enhance coordination among key ports along the IMEC route and reinforce connectivity between India and the European Union. The development completes the IMEC pathway for India-EU trade, boosted by the Free Trade Agreement between India and the EU, termed "the mother of all deals" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The MoU was signed during the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron, aligning the expanding India-France strategic partnership with the broader IMEC and India-EU trade vision, APSEZ said in a statement.

Launched at the 2023 G20 Summit in New Delhi, IMEC is a 6,000-km multimodal connectivity initiative linking India and Europe through integrated maritime routes, rail networks, digital systems and clean energy pathways.

On IMEC's eastern gateway, APSEZ's ports at Mundra and Hazira serve as a multimodal logistics hub connecting South Asia to West Asia. Marseille Fos will strengthen the corridor's western European gateway, adding about 70 million tonne of capacity and extending IMEC's reach deeper into Europe.

Marseille Fos is among Europe's largest integrated multimodal port ecosystems. The partnership aims to establish a structured pathway to facilitate India-EU trade flows.