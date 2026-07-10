ETV Bharat / business

Adani, France's Dioxycle Partner To Develop Low-Carbon Chemicals In India

New Delhi: Adani Enterprises Ltd has partnered with French clean-technology company Dioxycle to develop low-carbon chemical manufacturing in India, beginning with a pilot plant to produce formic acid using captured carbon dioxide and renewable electricity, the companies said on Friday.

The project will be located at an Adani Group site and aims to demonstrate how captured carbon emissions can be converted into industrial chemicals using renewable power. Subject to successful validation of the pilot, the partners plan to scale up the technology for commercial production.

Formic acid is used across industries including textiles, agriculture and manufacturing. The partnership marks Adani Group's entry into low-carbon chemicals, expanding beyond its renewable energy and infrastructure businesses.

The companies said they will also explore producing other industrial chemicals used in sectors such as energy, materials, packaging and manufacturing, many of which continue to rely on fossil fuel-based feedstocks.