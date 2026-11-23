Adani Airports Raises $300 Million From 360 ONE Asset Towards Developing Complete Airport-centred Ecosystem
Adani Airport Holdings has raised $1.35 billion in equity funding so far, taking its valuation to $18 billion
By IANS
Published : November 23, 2026 at 5:37 PM IST
Ahmedabad: Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) on Monday said it has raised Rs 2,790 crore ($300 million) from the leading wealth and asset management firm 360 ONE Asset, taking its total equity raise to $1.35 billion so far.
The transaction builds on an earlier round of Rs 9,825 crore ($1 billion) of primary equity capital from a consortium of leading domestic and global investors including Alpha Wave Global, Premji Invest, Temasek and BlackRock managed funds.
This represented one of the largest primary equity investments from financial institutions in India’s airport infrastructure sector, said AAHL, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) and one of India's largest private airport operators.
“This partnership is yet another milestone in building the Adani Airports platform. Having such marquee, long-term investors on board is a testament to their confidence in India’s aviation growth story,” said Jeet Adani, Non-Executive Director, Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL).
Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) has entered into a binding agreement with 360 ONE Alternates Asset Management Limited, through its funds and affiliates (360 ONE Asset), to raise Rs 2,790 Cr (~USD 300 million). This takes its total equity raise to ~USD 1.35 billion. The transaction builds on an earlier round of Rs 9,825 Cr (~USD 1 billion) of primary equity capital from a consortium of leading domestic and global investors including Alpha Wave Global, Premji Invest, Temasek and BlackRock-managed funds. It marked one of the largest primary equity investments from financial institutions in India’s airport infrastructure sector. AAHL and 360 ONE Asset have signed a Share Subscription Agreement for 360 ONE Asset to subscribe to new equity shares in AAHL on the same terms and valuation as the initial investors, implying a pre-money equity valuation of ~USD 18 billion. After both transactions are completed, the investors will collectively own approximately 7.01% of AAHL. Jeet Adani, Non-Executive Director, AAHL, said: “This partnership is yet another milestone in building out the Adani Airports platform. Having such marquee, long-term investors on board is a testament to their confidence in India’s aviation growth story.”— Adani Group (@AdaniOnline) November 23, 2026
“We are committed to developing a complete ecosystem around our airports by transforming them from simple transit hubs into vibrant airport cities that merge aviation, commerce, leisure, and regional logistics to drive sustained national growth,” Jeet Adani added.
AAHL and 360 ONE Asset signed a ‘Share Subscription Agreement’ for 360 ONE Asset to subscribe to new equity shares in AAHL on the same terms and valuation as the initial investors, implying a pre-money equity valuation of $18 billion.
360 ONE Asset has also acceded to the Shareholders’ Agreement entered with the initial investors. Following completion of both transactions, the investors will collectively own approximately 7.01 per cent of AAHL.
The fresh round, which brings 360 ONE Asset alongside Alpha Wave Global, Premji Invest, Temasek and BlackRock managed funds, reflects the institutional endorsement of AAHL’s scale, operating capabilities and long-term growth potential.
Also read