ETV Bharat / business

Adani Airports Raises $300 Million From 360 ONE Asset Towards Developing Complete Airport-centred Ecosystem

Ahmedabad: Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) on Monday said it has raised Rs 2,790 crore ($300 million) from the leading wealth and asset management firm 360 ONE Asset, taking its total equity raise to $1.35 billion so far.

The transaction builds on an earlier round of Rs 9,825 crore ($1 billion) of primary equity capital from a consortium of leading domestic and global investors including Alpha Wave Global, Premji Invest, Temasek and BlackRock managed funds.

This represented one of the largest primary equity investments from financial institutions in India’s airport infrastructure sector, said AAHL, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) and one of India's largest private airport operators.

“This partnership is yet another milestone in building the Adani Airports platform. Having such marquee, long-term investors on board is a testament to their confidence in India’s aviation growth story,” said Jeet Adani, Non-Executive Director, Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL).

“We are committed to developing a complete ecosystem around our airports by transforming them from simple transit hubs into vibrant airport cities that merge aviation, commerce, leisure, and regional logistics to drive sustained national growth,” Jeet Adani added.