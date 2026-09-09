ETV Bharat / business

Adani Airports Emerges As World's Third Most Valuable Airport Operators After $1 Billion Fundraise

New Delhi: Billionaire Gautam Adani's airport company is set to rank among the world's most valuable airport operators after securing about USD 1 billion in fresh equity from a group of global and domestic investors, including Temasek, BlackRock-managed funds, Alpha Wave Global and Premji Invest.

The transaction values Adani Airports Holdings at about USD 18 billion before the investment. With the new capital, the implied post-money equity value is approximately USD 19 billion, putting the Indian airport operator around third globally among major listed and recently valued airport operators, behind Spain's Aena and Airports of Thailand on the basis of equity value, according to market research analysts.

The comparison, however, may not strictly be like-for-like because Aena and Airports of Thailand are publicly traded companies, while Adani Airport Holdings is privately held within Adani Enterprises.

Under the agreements, the investor consortium will acquire newly issued shares in Adani Airport Holdings in three tranches and will collectively hold about 5.54 per cent once the transaction is completed. The final tranche is expected by July 2027, according to a company statement.

The capital will be used to expand and modernise Adani's airport network, develop airport-linked commercial infrastructure and scale businesses such as ground handling and passenger services. The company aims to increase its annual airport capacity to about 200 million passengers.