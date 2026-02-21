ETV Bharat / business

Adani Aerospace, Embraer Plan To Set Up Final Assembly Line For E175 Regional Jets In India

New Delhi: Adani Defence & Aerospace and Brazilian major Embraer plan to set up a final assembly line in India for the E175 regional jets. In this regard, both companies' officials exchanged an enhanced Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the presence of Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Union Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in the national capital on Saturday.

The development follows the two companies' announcement of a strategic collaboration on January 27. The advancement from the initial MoU signed in January represents a significant step forward and forms part of a broader roadmap to develop an integrated RTA (Regional Transport Aircraft) ecosystem in India, a release said on Saturday.

"The industrial partnership will aim to establish an ecosystem for the E175.

"Both companies are already working together to progress all aspects of the MoU, including opportunities in aircraft manufacturing, supply chain, aftermarket services, and pilot training, and securing orders to support the proposed FAL (Final Assembly Line)," the release said.

The E175 plane can seat up to 88 passengers and these aircraft can be deployed for connecting Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities to boost regional air connectivity.