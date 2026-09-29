Acme India Industries IPO GMP Indicates Strong Listing; Company Works With Indian Railways
Acme India Industries IPO GMP indicates a gain of around 15%. The SME IPO will open for subscription from Sept 30-Oct 6, 2026.
Published : September 29, 2026 at 12:22 PM IST
New Delhi: Acme India Industries IPO, a book build issue of Rs 121.69 crores, will open for subscription on September 30, and close on October 6, 2026. The price band for the SME IPO is fixed in the range of Rs 186 to Rs 196 per equity share. The lot size for an application is 600.
For retail investors, the minimum amount of investment required is Rs 2,35,200 based on the upper price. The HNI category investors are required to bid for a minimum of 3 lots, amounting to Rs 3,52,800.
Acme India Industries IPO consists of both a fresh issue and an offer for sale component. The offer is a combination of fresh issue of 54.07 lakh shares amounting to Rs 105.98 crores and offer for sale of 8.02 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 15.71 crores.
Acme India Industries IPO GMP
Investorgain reported that Acme India Industries IPO GMP stood at Rs 30 on September 29, 2026 at around 9:30 am. With the upper price band set at Rs 96, the GMP figure indicates that the shares are expected to be listed at Rs 226 apiece, i.e., indicating a gain of around 15 per cent.
In its draft papers filed with the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Acme India Industries plans to allocate Rs 38 crore for working capital and Rs 41 crore for repaying or prepaying borrowings. The firm will use Rs 6.27 crore to purchase plant and machinery, and the remaining balance for general corporate purposes.
|IPO Open Date
|Sept 30
|IPO Closing Date
|October 6
|IPO Allotment Date
|October 7 (tentative)
|Refund Initiation
|October 8
|Credit of Shares
|October 8
|Listing Date
|October 9 (tentative)
Acme India Industries Financials
Acme India Industries is engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing and installing interiors and components for railway coaches. The company furnishes new coaches and also refurbishes older ones and upgrades toilets. The firm supplies seats, flooring, berths, doors, signage and other fittings for Railway coaches.
Acme India’s order book stood at 737.97 crore as on June 30, 2026, comprising 40 orders.
|Parameter
|FY 26
|FY 25
|Total Income
|267.89
|213.45
|Profit Before Tax
|33.22
|24.14
|Profit After Tax
|24.36
|16.46
|EPS (Diluted) Rs
|14.1
|9.91
|EBITDA
|39.82
|28.76
(The figures mentioned in the table are in crore)
Acme India Industries posted a revenue of 263.71 crore in 2025-26, as against Rs 210 crore in FY25. The company’s EBITDA jumped to Rs 39.82 crore in FY26 as compared to Rs 28.76 crore in FY25. The profit after tax went up to Rs 24.36 crore during the previous financial year. Total borrowings stood at Rs 85.18 crore at the end of March 2026.
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