Access To Affordable Cooking Fuel Remain Distant Dream For Migrant Labour
Study finds that most migrant labour cannot access PMUY subsidy despite being eligible and 79% rely on grey market supplies for their LPG cylinder.
Published : September 9, 2026 at 4:58 PM IST
New Delhi: Arguably among those hardest hit in India by the outbreak of hostilities between the USA and Iran were India's vast army of migrant workers. In scenes which reminded one of the immediate aftermath of the COVID pandemic, hundreds of thousands of migrant labour packed up and left for home, leaving dense employment hubs like Surat deserted. The reason: the grey market cooking gas which most of them relied upon for cooking their daily food had either become unaffordably expensive, or was simply not available.
Resumption of some supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, as well as stepped up efforts by the public sector fuel marketing companies has somewhat eased the pressure for urban consumers. But for migrant workers, the situation has hardly changed, with access to affordable, clean cooking fuel still a distant dream, a new survey has found.
According to a study by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), which surveyed over a thousand migrant workers across 10 cities, a significant majority of migrant workers -- 79 percent -- who use LPG for cooking lack a formal connection and rely instead on grey market supplies.
The plight of migrant workers who do not live in formal housing, like construction and road workers, is worse. More than a quarter of migrant workers continue to rely on solid fuel -- coal, firewood and waste -- to light their kitchen fires. The survey also found that only 4 percent of respondents had a formal LPG connection under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), which provides subsidised LPG cylinders to economically weaker sections of society, even though the scheme was extended to migrant workers in 2021.
But even access to a subsidised PMUY cylinder -- the current effective price after subsidy works out to Rs 642 per 14.2 kg cylinder -- doesn't mean that most migrants workers, who make minimum wage or less, are able to afford it. According to the survey findings, the median price that these workers were willing to pay was Rs 500 per cylinder. However,80 percent of respondents said they could only afford Rs 400 per cylinder, which put even the PMUY cylinder out of reach.
Ironically, depending on the grey market means that on a per-kg basis, migrant workers end up paying a far higher price for LPG than other consumers. Among users with formal connections, the standard 14.2 kg cylinder had a median refill price of Rs 838 per cylinder, equivalent to Rs 59 per kg of LPG, with little variation from the market prices charged by the OMCs at the time of the survey.
In contrast, informal LPG users rely on partial refills from unauthorised kirana or hardware stores, resulting in much higher relative price, even though the absolute cash spent was lower. OOn a per kg basis, a 5 kg cylinder refill costs Rs 100 per kg.
The researchers suggest some possible solutions to address this. Apart from ensuring greater awareness of eligibility for PMUY among migrant workers, they suggest doing what the grey market does, but at the PMUY subsidised price -- allow small top up refills. They also suggest that access and supply have to be tailored to migrant worker needs, with supplies being affected either early morning or late night, as otherwise the workers are away on the job.
Read More