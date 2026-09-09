ETV Bharat / business

Access To Affordable Cooking Fuel Remain Distant Dream For Migrant Labour

New Delhi: Arguably among those hardest hit in India by the outbreak of hostilities between the USA and Iran were India's vast army of migrant workers. In scenes which reminded one of the immediate aftermath of the COVID pandemic, hundreds of thousands of migrant labour packed up and left for home, leaving dense employment hubs like Surat deserted. The reason: the grey market cooking gas which most of them relied upon for cooking their daily food had either become unaffordably expensive, or was simply not available.

Resumption of some supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, as well as stepped up efforts by the public sector fuel marketing companies has somewhat eased the pressure for urban consumers. But for migrant workers, the situation has hardly changed, with access to affordable, clean cooking fuel still a distant dream, a new survey has found.

According to a study by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), which surveyed over a thousand migrant workers across 10 cities, a significant majority of migrant workers -- 79 percent -- who use LPG for cooking lack a formal connection and rely instead on grey market supplies.

The plight of migrant workers who do not live in formal housing, like construction and road workers, is worse. More than a quarter of migrant workers continue to rely on solid fuel -- coal, firewood and waste -- to light their kitchen fires. The survey also found that only 4 percent of respondents had a formal LPG connection under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), which provides subsidised LPG cylinders to economically weaker sections of society, even though the scheme was extended to migrant workers in 2021.