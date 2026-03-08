ETV Bharat / business

AC Prices To Rise 5-15 Percent As Expensive Copper, Weak Rupee And New Energy Norms Push Costs

New Delhi: As the mercury starts rising, leading room airconditioner makers are increasing prices in the range of 5-15 per cent to offset sustained increases in raw material costs and supply chain expenses.

The hikes, being rolled out between February and April, come just ahead of the peak summer season when demand typically surges.

Leading players, including Daikin, Voltas, Blue Star, LG, Haier, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, have announced increases across models, passing on higher input costs for key raw materials such as copper, a weaker rupee, new energy-efficiency norms and an increase in freight costs.

Industry executives said while adjustments are unavoidable, they expect strong sales momentum this year, aided by forecasts of a hotter summer and improved energy savings from new star-rated models.

Daikin India is going to increase prices by up to 12 per cent from April, and the hike in prices would depend on model to model, its Chairman & Managing Director Kanwaljeet Jawa told PTI.

"The new energy norms have come, which have made products more efficient. Also, prices of materials such as copper have gone up; the US dollar is at an all-time high (in comparison to the Indian rupee). Besides, there are a lot of uncertainties due to global turmoil, and freight costs have also gone up, making imports (of components) costlier. So there is no alternative," he said.

There is no escape route for that, and every player in the industry has taken a price increase, Jawa added.

When asked if this hike will impact sales of room air conditioners this year, he said, "We are expecting a hot summer in 2026. At least it should touch the levels of 2024, when the industry had record sales. I think this year it should see at least a 15 per cent growth..

Blue Star Managing Director B Thiagarajan said the company has already taken a price increase of 8-10 per cent in the middle of February. However, old-priced inventory is still in the market, hence there is not much difference in the market.

"Dealers lifted stocks earlier as a price increase was going to happen. They bought in early, so they will be selling the old stock," he said, adding that a new batch, priced higher, will take some time to reach the market.

This price hike will almost negate the benefits extended under GST 2.0 reforms on RAC, in which tax was reduced by 10 per cent to 18 per cent from the previous 28 per cent.

"For the customer only good news is that the GST benefit is compensating that. So, if you look at it from December to March, there will be a price increase. But if you see year to year, the price increase would not be there," he said.