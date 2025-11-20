ETV Bharat / business

'Abu Dhabi Enables Indian Firms Get Access To Middle East, Africa, Other Markets'

Mumbai: Indian companies are increasing their presence in Abu Dhabi, which has enabled them to access key markets across the middle east, Africa and beyond, Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, said on Thursday.

Speaking at the CII-ADIF Summit here, Al Zaabi, who is also chairman of Abu Dhabi's International Financial Centre and free economic zone ADGM (Abu Dhabi Global Market), said the emirate believes in partnerships and not transactional relationships.

"India has always been an important part of our growth. That role tells a powerful story of confidence in Abu Dhabi's vision. Indian companies are increasing their presence in Abu Dhabi with an annual compounded growth rate (CAGR) of 38.4 per cent between 2019 and 2024. And they are more enabled than ever before to access key markets across Middle East, Africa and beyond," he said.

Describing India as a nation whose energy, talent and ambition inspire the whole world, he said, "The geographic proximity between India and the UAE has always been about more than two points on a map."

"It represents centuries of trade, trust and friendship that have shaped the course of our shared prosperity," Al Zaabi added.

Abu Dhabi's investments in India mirror this partnership of trust and shared ambition institutions like Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Mubadala Investment Company, sovereign wealth fund ADQ, and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, among others, who are "channelling capital and expertise into India's growth sectors creating jobs, building industries and advancing innovation," Al Zaabi said.