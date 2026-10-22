23rd Asia Pacific Automotive Engineering Conference In Delhi To Bring 1,000+ Delegates To Discuss Future Of Mobility
Focus will be on 100+ research papers on technology and engineering solutions linked to the future of mobility, organiser Saurabh Dalela tells Saurabh Shukla.
Published : October 22, 2026 at 6:10 PM IST
New Delhi: More than 1,000 delegates, including over 500 mobility experts and industry leaders, will gather in New Delhi next month, as India hosts the 23rd Asia Pacific Automotive Engineering Conference (APAC 23), bringing together researchers, startups, engineers and policymakers to discuss technologies that could shape mobility over the next decade.
Talking more about the event, the Director of International Centre for Automotive Technology and Chairman of the APAC organising committee, Saurabh Dalela, told ETV Bharat that the conference would bring research, startups, investment and industry onto a common platform, allowing participants to connect and explore potential collaborations.
Organised by SAEINDIA, a leading professional engineering society dedicated to advancing mobility knowledge and solutions in India, the two-day conference will be held on November 13 and 14 at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre. The theme of the event will be “Xellerating Towards Safe, Secure, Sustainable & Intelligent Mobility”.
India will host the Asia Pacific level event for the second time, 15 years after it was held here previously. The conference is expected to provide a platform for participants from across the region and beyond, to exchange ideas on automotive engineering, emerging technologies and sustainable mobility.
Research Papers On Tech, Engg Solutions On Future Of Mobility
According to Dalela, the key focus of APAC 23 will be more than 100 selected research papers that will be presented during the event, and will cover technology and engineering solutions linked to the future of mobility. The discussions are expected to cover areas including electric mobility, sustainability, pollution reduction and other emerging technologies that could influence transportation over the next 10 years, he added.
He also said the event will be different from a conventional automobile exhibition, as there will be no dedicated expo area. Instead, the emphasis will be on technology and knowledge sharing.
Responding to a question on vehicular pollution and its environmental impact, Dalela said the conference would also focus on finding sustainable solutions to existing challenges facing the mobility sector.
The event also comes at a time when India is pushing its Viksit Bharat agenda, with greater emphasis on R&D, innovation and technology. Dalela said mobility is an important part of this transition, particularly as the sector grapples with challenges related to sustainability, energy use and pollution.
The conference will not be restricted to Indian technologies or companies. Organisers said the selection would focus on the technological relevance of projects and research to mobility, with participation open to ideas and innovations from across the world.
TechHive To Boost Mobility Start-Ups
APAC 23 will also go beyond technical discussions to bring the mobility industry together on a common platform for innovation, collaboration and business opportunities. Alongside plenary and technical sessions, the conference will feature an exposition, TechHive, a Technology Theatre and dedicated networking sessions.
It will give companies an opportunity to showcase their latest technologies and engineering solutions to industry professionals and decision makers. The Technology Theatre, located within the exhibition area, will provide a platform for organisations to present new technologies, product innovations and engineering developments directly to participants.
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