ETV Bharat / business

23rd Asia Pacific Automotive Engineering Conference In Delhi To Bring 1,000+ Delegates To Discuss Future Of Mobility

New Delhi: More than 1,000 delegates, including over 500 mobility experts and industry leaders, will gather in New Delhi next month, as India hosts the 23rd Asia Pacific Automotive Engineering Conference (APAC 23), bringing together researchers, startups, engineers and policymakers to discuss technologies that could shape mobility over the next decade.

Talking more about the event, the Director of International Centre for Automotive Technology and Chairman of the APAC organising committee, Saurabh Dalela, told ETV Bharat that the conference would bring research, startups, investment and industry onto a common platform, allowing participants to connect and explore potential collaborations.

Organised by SAEINDIA, a leading professional engineering society dedicated to advancing mobility knowledge and solutions in India, the two-day conference will be held on November 13 and 14 at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre. The theme of the event will be “Xellerating Towards Safe, Secure, Sustainable & Intelligent Mobility”.

India will host the Asia Pacific level event for the second time, 15 years after it was held here previously. The conference is expected to provide a platform for participants from across the region and beyond, to exchange ideas on automotive engineering, emerging technologies and sustainable mobility.

Research Papers On Tech, Engg Solutions On Future Of Mobility

According to Dalela, the key focus of APAC 23 will be more than 100 selected research papers that will be presented during the event, and will cover technology and engineering solutions linked to the future of mobility. The discussions are expected to cover areas including electric mobility, sustainability, pollution reduction and other emerging technologies that could influence transportation over the next 10 years, he added.

He also said the event will be different from a conventional automobile exhibition, as there will be no dedicated expo area. Instead, the emphasis will be on technology and knowledge sharing.