ETV Bharat / business

10 Years Of Demonetisation: What Changed In India Since November 8, 2016?

Demonetisation At 10: Did India Gain From The Note Ban? ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: On the evening of November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ‘Demonetisation’, declaring that all existing Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes in use would cease to be legal tender from that midnight. The announcement meant withdrawing nearly 86 per cent of the currency in circulation by value.

During his televised speech, PM Modi appealed to people in possession of old notes of Rs 500 or Rs 1,000 to deposit them in their bank or post office accounts from November 10, 2016 until the close of banking hours on December 30, 2016, without any limit. The exercise brought India's cash-dependent economy to a standstill for several weeks. Long queues were witnessed outside banks and ATMs, as the government imposed restrictions on cash withdrawals.

Ten years have passed since demonetisation was announced, but, the debate over its economic consequences, intended objectives and long-term achievements continues. The government justifies the move as it was meant to eradicate corruption, black money, benami property, terrorism and counterfeiting.

In this article, we look at what demonetisation achieved.

Who Suffered The Most From Demonetisation?

The government implemented demonetisation to crack down on black money and corruption, however, its immediate economic and social consequences were felt by people in the informal sector, small traders, daily-wage workers, farmers and households lacking easy access to banking facilities.

At least 33 people died and the deaths were linked to demonetisation during the cash-exchange period.

According to the ‘State of Working India’ report, published by the Centre for Sustainable Employment at Azim Premji University, at least five million people lost employment opportunities across the country following demonetisation.

Some of the most affected sections were: daily-wage workers, small businesses and traders, farmers, elderly people and households without bank accounts, bank employees and RBI staff.

The demonetisation significantly helped digital payment companies and mobile wallet operators witness a sudden increase in adoption as, with availability of cash constrained, citizens looked for alternatives as.

What Was The Economic Impact Of The Move?

The sectors where cash transactions played a major role were significantly impacted. The Economic Survey 2016-17 estimated a loss of a quarter to half a percentage point of real GDP growth against a baseline of about 7%. It warned that official data might understate the hit to the informal economy and argued that long-term benefits could include more digitisation, formalisation and tax compliance.

10 Years Of Demonetisation: 10 Key Developments

Overnight withdrawal of 86 per cent of currency: The demonestiation announcement made nearly 86 per cent of the currency in circulation, by value, invalid as legal tender overnight.

The demonestiation announcement made nearly 86 per cent of the currency in circulation, by value, invalid as legal tender overnight. Almost all the money returned to banks: The data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) claimed that 99.3 per cent of the Rs 15.42 lakh crore in demonetised currency returned to the banking system.

The data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) claimed that 99.3 per cent of the Rs 15.42 lakh crore in demonetised currency returned to the banking system. Economic disruption and employment losses: Cash shortages severely impacted businesses, workers and households.

Cash shortages severely impacted businesses, workers and households. Tax scrutiny: To examine suspicious deposits and encourage the declaration of undisclosed income, the government launched initiatives such as Operation Clean Money and the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY).

To examine suspicious deposits and encourage the declaration of undisclosed income, the government launched initiatives such as Operation Clean Money and the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY). Currency replacement cost: The cost of printing banknotes jumped to Rs 7,965 crore in 2016-17.

The cost of printing banknotes jumped to Rs 7,965 crore in 2016-17. Cash circulation recovered: Banknotes in circulation declined to Rs 13.10 lakh crore in March 2017, which crossed pre-demonetisation levels by March 2018.

Banknotes in circulation declined to Rs 13.10 lakh crore in March 2017, which crossed pre-demonetisation levels by March 2018. Counterfeit currency did not disappear: After demonetisation, in 2025-26, 1,41,907 counterfeit new-series Rs 500 notes were detected.

After demonetisation, in 2025-26, 1,41,907 counterfeit new-series Rs 500 notes were detected. Emergence of UPI: Digital transactions recorded a mammoth jump. UPI transactions increased from around two million in December 2016 to 24.07 billion in September 2026.

Digital transactions recorded a mammoth jump. UPI transactions increased from around two million in December 2016 to 24.07 billion in September 2026. Supreme Court upheld demonetisation: A five-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court upheld the government's demonetisation decision by a 4:1 majority.

A five-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court upheld the government's demonetisation decision by a 4:1 majority. Rs 2,000 notes withdrawn: The Rs 2,000 currency notes, introduced after demonetisation, to facilitate the replacement of withdrawn currency, was itself withdrawn in May 2023.

How Much Cash Is Currently Circulating In India

According to RBI data, banknotes in circulation declined to Rs 13.10 lakh crore in March 2017. However, by March 2026, currency in circulation had reached Rs 41.24 lakh crore.