ETV Bharat / business

10-Fold Rise In Northern England Firms Eyeing Indian Exports: UK Survey

London: The number of northern England firms set to break into India has increased 10-fold after a high-profile Great North mayoral mission, according to a latest survey.

The UK Trade Barometer – released recently by one of the UK’s largest airports group, Manchester Airport Group (MAG), and the Northern Powerhouse Partnership – surveys 2,000 businesses every quarter about their performance in the last three months and expectations for the quarter ahead.

Latest results show 10 per cent of Northern England exporters expect to sell to the world’s fastest growing major economy for the first time in Q4, up from less than 1 per cent in the previous quarter.

“This is exactly why we delivered our landmark trade deal with India – to help businesses all across the UK expand, attract new customers and drive growth in every postcode," said UK Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds, whose Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade (DBIST) backed the trade mission to India last month.

“Building on that momentum, the recent Great North trade mission strengthened our relationship with one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, and more businesses should be inspired and take advantage of the opportunities now on offer,” he said.

The high-profile mission saw elected mayors from across the North of England front a delegation of more than 200 businesses, universities and cultural organisations to cover the cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata at the start of October.

The mission was led by North East Mayor and Chair of the Great North, Kim McGuinness, Greater Manchester Mayor Bev Craig, Liverpool City Region Mayor Steve Rotheram, West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin, South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard, York and North Yorkshire Mayor David Skaith, Hull and East Yorkshire Mayor Luke Campbell and Chair of the Cheshire and Warrington Combined Authority Cllr Louise Gittins.

“When Northern mayors came together to lead our first joint trade mission to India, we had a clear ambition: to open doors for our businesses, attract investment and create more good jobs and opportunities for our communities," said Kim McGuinness, Chair of The Great North and North East Mayor.

“Just weeks later, it is hugely encouraging to see Northern businesses leading the country in their ambition to enter the Indian market. With a new trade agreement in place, we have a real opportunity to turn that confidence into new partnerships, exports and investment. These figures show the growing confidence and ambition of our businesses to compete on the global stage," he said.