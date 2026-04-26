ETV Bharat / bharat

Zurich-Bound Swiss Plane Aborts Take Off At Delhi Airport

New Delhi: A Zurich-bound Swiss International Air Lines' flight carrying 232 passengers aborted take off at the Delhi airport early Sunday due to an engine issue, sources said. Six passengers are undergoing medical evaluation, an airline spokesperson said without elaborating.

Smoke was observed from the port side of one of the landing gears of the A330 aircraft that was operating the flight LX147 to Zurich. The flight crew aborted the takeoff, and a full emergency response was initiated, the sources said.

In a detailed statement, an airline spokesperson said there were 228 passengers and four infants on board.