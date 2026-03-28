ETV Bharat / bharat

New Butterfly Species Discovered in Arunachal Pradesh Named After Zubeen Garg

The species, scientifically named Euthalia (Limbusa) zubengargi, was identified by researchers Roshan Upadhyay and Kalesh Sadashivan during field studies in the region. ( Special Arrangement )

Tezpur: A rare butterfly species recently discovered in the Basar area of Arunachal Pradesh’s Leparada district has been named after Zubeen Garg, the famous singer of Assam, who passed away on September 19, 2025.

The species, scientifically named Euthalia (Limbusa) zubengargi, was identified by researchers Roshan Upadhyay and Kalesh Sadashivan during field studies in the region. The name is a Latinised tribute to Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, recognising his immense contribution to modern music and cultural identity in the Northeast.

Butterfly Man Roshan Upadhyay, a police constable by profession and an avid lepidopterist (expert on butterflies), has discovered 13 butterfly species so far. He said the research and identification process for this species took nearly six months.

The butterfly, proposed to be commonly known as the 'Basar Duke', is found in moist, shaded forest habitats at altitudes between 600 and 700 metres. Researchers describe it as extremely rare, with a limited geographical range, which may explain why it remained undocumented for so long.

Habitat and behaviour

The species thrives in cool, shaded forest environments and is most active from morning until noon. It feeds on tree sap, damp rocks, and decaying plant matter. Scientists note that its presence is a key indicator of ecological health in the region.

Distinct features