New Butterfly Species Discovered in Arunachal Pradesh Named After Zubeen Garg
Researchers discovered a new butterfly species in Arunachal Pradesh and named it after singer Zubeen Garg - Reports Pranab Kumar Das.
Published : March 28, 2026 at 4:07 PM IST
Tezpur: A rare butterfly species recently discovered in the Basar area of Arunachal Pradesh’s Leparada district has been named after Zubeen Garg, the famous singer of Assam, who passed away on September 19, 2025.
The species, scientifically named Euthalia (Limbusa) zubengargi, was identified by researchers Roshan Upadhyay and Kalesh Sadashivan during field studies in the region. The name is a Latinised tribute to Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, recognising his immense contribution to modern music and cultural identity in the Northeast.
Butterfly Man Roshan Upadhyay, a police constable by profession and an avid lepidopterist (expert on butterflies), has discovered 13 butterfly species so far. He said the research and identification process for this species took nearly six months.
The butterfly, proposed to be commonly known as the 'Basar Duke', is found in moist, shaded forest habitats at altitudes between 600 and 700 metres. Researchers describe it as extremely rare, with a limited geographical range, which may explain why it remained undocumented for so long.
Habitat and behaviour
The species thrives in cool, shaded forest environments and is most active from morning until noon. It feeds on tree sap, damp rocks, and decaying plant matter. Scientists note that its presence is a key indicator of ecological health in the region.
Distinct features
The butterfly has a wingspan of about 44 mm and is characterised by a brown-olive colouration with distinct white spots. The underside of its wings displays a greenish hue, and its unique physical traits clearly distinguish it from related species.
The naming of the butterfly has also drawn emotional responses. Zubeen Garg’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, shared a heartfelt message celebrating the honour, calling it a moment of joy and pride.
''May this child of nature continue to bloom in the lap of its mother…
These are the things that would bring him happiness… and ours too!
It was these little moments of joy that once filled our lives with warmth.''
Researchers say the discovery proves once again that the forests of northeastern India are still rich in many unidentified species.
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