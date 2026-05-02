ETV Bharat / bharat

Zubeen Garg's Drowning In Singapore Highlights Vessel Operators' Responsibility

Singapore: The drowning of Indian singer Zubeen Garg has highlighted the responsibilities of vessel operators when dealing with intoxicated passengers, according to a news report that cited lawyers.

Among others, the report mentioned Nico Lee, managing director of Triangle Legal (a Singapore law firm), who cited the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (Port) Regulations that have provisions to debar drunk passengers.

According to Lee, the owner, agent, or master of the vessel must not permit an intoxicated person who is under the influence of alcohol or drugs to board a vessel if it is to such an extent as to endanger the safety of the vessel or the crew or any other person.

“In terms of civil liability, it could be argued that a yacht captain is negligent, as he owes a prima facie duty of care to guests on board under general negligence principles,” the Straits Times quoted Lee as saying.

Garg, a 52-year-old Assamese singer, drowned while swimming in the sea near Lazarus Island, a popular diving spot in Singapore, on September 19, 2025. The singer and his entourage of about 15 individuals were partying on a chartered vessel, which they had boarded at Marina at Keppel Bay.

A death certificate issued by the Singapore General Hospital listed his cause of death as drowning. An autopsy report showed that Garg had 333mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood in his system, which would have impacted his coordination.

In comparison, the current drink driving limit is 80mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood. During a coroner’s inquiry in January, the captain of the yacht testified that he saw the singer and several others drinking alcohol before boarding the yacht.

The group also brought alcohol on board and continued to drink during the trip. He said the singer was so unsteady, his friends had to hold on to his arms as he boarded the vessel.

While on the vessel, he walked unsteadily and needed help moving around. Citing Garg’s case, Lee said the circumstances were serious, as the controller of the vessel knew that the guest was intoxicated.

He added that the singer may not have understood or processed a safety briefing for all passengers.

“That combination makes reliance on an ordinary briefing inadequate. If intoxication reaches a level that endangers the safety of the vessel or persons on board, the person in charge should not permit boarding at all,” he said.

Lee said the vessel’s operators could also have assigned a crew member to directly supervise him or ensured that he received a one-to-one explanation when he was capable of understanding.