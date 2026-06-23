ETV Bharat / bharat

Zubeen Garg Death: Supreme Court Notice To Assam Govt On Bail Plea Of Event Organiser

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a response from the Assam government on a bail plea filed by Northeast Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta in connection with the drowning death case of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg during a yacht trip in Singapore in September 2025. Mahanta has been in custody for nearly 9 months in connection with the case.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. During the hearing, the bench asked whether there was any flight risk if the petitioner were to be released on bail.

Senior advocate Siddharth Dave, representing Mahanta, contended before the bench that there was no flight risk involved. The senior counsel informed the court that his client’s passport had already been deposited.