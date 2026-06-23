Zubeen Garg Death: Supreme Court Notice To Assam Govt On Bail Plea Of Event Organiser
The Northeast Festival organiser, Shyamkanu Mahanta, has been in custody for nearly 9 months in connection with the Zubeen Garg death case.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : June 23, 2026 at 2:13 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a response from the Assam government on a bail plea filed by Northeast Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta in connection with the drowning death case of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg during a yacht trip in Singapore in September 2025. Mahanta has been in custody for nearly 9 months in connection with the case.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. During the hearing, the bench asked whether there was any flight risk if the petitioner were to be released on bail.
Senior advocate Siddharth Dave, representing Mahanta, contended before the bench that there was no flight risk involved. The senior counsel informed the court that his client’s passport had already been deposited.
After hearing submissions, the bench issued notice on the plea and directed the matter to be posted for hearing at the end of July 2026, after the state accepted notice. Garg drowned under alleged mysterious circumstances while swimming in the Singaporean sea.
According to the prosecution, Mahanta, an organiser of the North East India Festival (NEIF) in Singapore, entered into a conspiracy with other accused that ultimately led to Garg's death.
The plea challenges a May 29 order of the Gauhati High Court rejecting Mahanta's application for bail. Mahanta was arrested on October 1, 2025 and has remained in custody since then.
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