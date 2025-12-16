ETV Bharat / bharat

Zubeen Garg Death Case: All 7 Accused Appear Virtually Before Court; Next Hearing on December 22

Guwahati: All seven accused in the singer Zubeen Garg death case appeared virtually before Kamrup (Metro)'s Chief Judicial Magistrate during a hearing on Tuesday, after the charge-sheet was submitted last week. The court fixed the next date of hearing on December 22. Garg had gone to attend the North East India Festival (NEIF) in Singapore, where he died under mysterious circumstances while swimming in the sea on September 19. The state government formed an SIT to probe into the case, and it submitted the charge-sheet at the CJM's court on December 12.

NEIF chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, the singer's secretary Siddhartha Sharma, his cousin Sandipan Garg and his two Personal Security Officers (PSOs) Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya appeared virtually from the Baksa Jail, while musician Shekharjyoti Goswami and singer Amritprava Mahanta did the same from Haflong Jail, public prosecutor Prabhat Konwar said.

The CJM had directed all seven accused to be present physically for the first time after the charge-sheet was submitted, but the SIT cited the possibility of law and order problems if they were brought to the court. The judge then directed that they be presented virtually for the hearing from the jails.

The SIT team also handed over the hard copies of the chargesheet to the jail authorities before the hearing began on Tuesday. To a question from the court, the accused said they have received copies of the charge-sheet, Konwar said. The family members of the accused were also handed over a pen drive each, containing copies of the document.