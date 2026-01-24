ETV Bharat / bharat

Zubeen’s Family Writes To PM Seeking Expeditious Trial In His Death Case

Guwahati: The family of Assam’s cultural icon Zubeen Garg on Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting a special court for expedited trial and appropriate diplomatic-legal action in Singapore in connection with his death in the island country last September. They also sought that bail should not be granted to any of the accused in the case till the judicial process is over.

In a memorandum signed by Garg’s wife, Garima, sister Palmee Borthakur and uncle Manoj Borthakur, the family said the singer-composer’s death has “left behind not merely a grieving family but millions of people seeking clarity and lawful action” in the matter. They mentioned that while the Assam Police’s CID is investigating the matter here, the Singapore authorities are also conducting their own enquiry with the family in “continuous engagement with authorities in both jurisdictions”.

The family have now sought the intervention of the Central government in the constitution of a special court in India “to ensure focused adjudication, public confidence and avoidance of procedural delay in the case”.

They have sought fast-tracking of the trial through appropriate judicial and administrative measures “so that justice is neither delayed nor diluted by time,” and also ensuring that none of the accused are granted bail unless the process of justice is completed.

The family also requested the appointment of more public prosecutors, if necessary, to assist the five-member team already put in place by the Assam government, “so that the case is conducted with the highest professional competence and seriousness it warrants and in order to expedite the process”.