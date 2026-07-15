ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Zoos Are Old Now…’: SC Allows Uttar Pradesh To Go Ahead With Kukrail Night Safari Project In Lucknow

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday permitted the Uttar Pradesh government to go ahead with its ambitious ‘night safari and zoological park project’ at Kukrail Reserve Forest in Lucknow.

The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench was hearing a plea against the Uttar Pradesh government's proposal to have a night safari in Kukrail forest.

The bench asked the state government to scrupulously follow the conditions imposed by the apex court-appointed Central Empowered Committee (CEC), the Central Zoo Authority and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) besides seeking the requisite approval from the Centre for the project.

During the hearing, the bench did not accept the contention that the entire reserve forest area would be disturbed and observed that zoos are outdated. “Should this country remain in a standstill? Zoos are old now. Experts are there to look at all this….that is why experts are associated….", said the CJI.

He stressed that an authority created by the court, comprising domain experts, should look into it. "After they have examined it and subject to the conditions they impose those conditions must be complied with,” said the CJI.

The CJI added, “not only that, we would ensure that those conditions are further monitored by them….”. A counsel argued that CEC has given a recommendation but under Forest Conversation Act, permission is required and zoo is not the authority to give that permission and stressed that it is a reserved forest which has to be diverted.