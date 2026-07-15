‘Zoos Are Old Now…’: SC Allows Uttar Pradesh To Go Ahead With Kukrail Night Safari Project In Lucknow
A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was hearing a plea against the state government proposal.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : July 15, 2026 at 7:13 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday permitted the Uttar Pradesh government to go ahead with its ambitious ‘night safari and zoological park project’ at Kukrail Reserve Forest in Lucknow.
The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench was hearing a plea against the Uttar Pradesh government's proposal to have a night safari in Kukrail forest.
The bench asked the state government to scrupulously follow the conditions imposed by the apex court-appointed Central Empowered Committee (CEC), the Central Zoo Authority and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) besides seeking the requisite approval from the Centre for the project.
During the hearing, the bench did not accept the contention that the entire reserve forest area would be disturbed and observed that zoos are outdated. “Should this country remain in a standstill? Zoos are old now. Experts are there to look at all this….that is why experts are associated….", said the CJI.
He stressed that an authority created by the court, comprising domain experts, should look into it. "After they have examined it and subject to the conditions they impose those conditions must be complied with,” said the CJI.
The CJI added, “not only that, we would ensure that those conditions are further monitored by them….”. A counsel argued that CEC has given a recommendation but under Forest Conversation Act, permission is required and zoo is not the authority to give that permission and stressed that it is a reserved forest which has to be diverted.
The bench also directed a member of the CEC to periodically visit the site and submit reports to the court. The bench said that the UP government is permitted to proceed with the project subject to clearing of conditions imposed by CEC and MoEFCC . “We direct a CEC member to periodically visit the site and submit reports. Let the first report be submitted within 3 months," said the bench.
The bench also permitted a few litigants to give their suggestions to the CEC in connection with the project.
“The Central Zoo Authority, MoEFCC, as well as the CEC have approved/recommended the approval for the establishment of the night safari and zoological park in Kukrail forest area. We see no reason in not according to the prior approval to the state of UP…consequently the application is allowed. The state of UP is permitted to proceed with the project subject to conditions imposed by the CEC as well as Central Zoo Authority or MoEFCC…”, said the bench.
India’s first urban night safari, planned at the 5,000hectare Kukrail Reserve Forest with an estimated cost of ₹1,500 crore, will be developed in two phases.
While granting approval, the CEC rejected the government’s proposal to relocate the 72acre Lucknow Zoo to Kukrail and directed that the existing forest road be widened only into a twolane route, not a fourlane corridor, given the ecological sensitivity of the area.
The adventure zone—originally conceived with tram rides, afterdark forest experiences, recreational activities and an augmented reality theatre—has also been scrapped. Moreover, the state will have to adhere to the guidelines framed by the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) for establishing safari parks.
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